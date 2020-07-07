Centre Orders Inquiry After Journalist In Covid-care Commits Suicide In Delhi's AIIMS

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday expressed condolences over the death of a 37-year-old journalist, who allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC). He has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The committee shall submit its report within 48 hours

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed that he was "Deeply shocked and saddened by the death". He added, "It was a most unfortunate incident. I have no words to express my grief. My condolences to his whole family, esp his wife & young children. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

In another tweet, he said he ordered AIIMS Director to immediately constitute an official inquiry into this incident, following which a high-level committee has been set up and shall submit its report within 48 hours.

"The inquiry committee consists of Chief of Neuroscience Centre, Prof Padma, Head of Psychiatry Dept Prof RK Chaddha, Dy Dir(Admn) Sh Panda & Head, Physical Medicine & Rehab Dr U Singh. My deep condolences to the media community that is shaken by the tragic loss of an esteemed colleague," the minister tweeted.

'He was having bouts of disorientation'

A statement issued by AIIMS said the journalist was admitted to AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre on June 24 with COVID-19. He was making significant recovery from COVID symptoms. He was stable on room air on Monday and was planned for shifting to a general ward from the ICU, it said.

"While he was at the Trauma Centre for treatment of COVID-19 he was having bouts of disorientation for which he was seen by a neurologist and psychiatrist and put on medication. The family members were regularly counselled regarding his condition. At around 1.55 pm today, he ran out of TC-1 where he was admitted. Hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him. He ran to the fourth floor where he broke a windowpane and jumped out," the statement said.

The journalist was immediately moved to the ICU in Trauma Centre in an ambulance. He was intubated and resuscitation was tried but unfortunately, he succumbed to injuries at 3.35 pm, it added.

(With agency inputs)