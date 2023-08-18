Journalist Vimal Kumar's Family Demands Justice, Bihar Govt Assures Of Strict Action

Demands for justice have started echoing in Bihar for journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav who was shot dead at his house in Bihar's Araria on the morning of August 18. Speaking to Republic TV, the deceased's wife said that she is ready to give a statement over her husband's assassination and put the culprits behind bars.

She said that Kumar was shot in the chest after being called out of the house by the attackers. "I heard someone repeatedly calling 'Pappu Bhaiya'. Then I heard some gunshots. I saw my husband was seriously injured as the bullets had hit his chest. He cried and yelled my name saying he was shot. I did not know what to do, I couldn't think," the woman said.

Republic has learnt that the attackers had masks on and shot the journalist from point-blank range. It is being speculated that the people behind the murder are linked to the killing of Sharma's brother in 2019. Besides, Sharma being an eyewitness to his brother's murder could also be a motive, according to officials. There seems to have been a personal animosity between Sharma's brother and his killer, the Police said.

No arrests have been made so far in the case, however, the Police told Republic that the person involved in the killing has been identified and an investigation is underway.

Bihar government assures strict action against culprits

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called the incident 'unfortunate' and said that he has instructed the officials to look into the matter. It's an unfortunate incident...I have told officers to look into it. I was very sad that how can something happen to a journalist," the CM said.

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav, on the other hand, said that the killing seems part of a conspiracy and told Republic that a few suspects have been detained by the police. He also defended the state of law and order in Bihar saying that Kumar's brother was shot in 2019 under the BJP government. "I admit that this incident is unfortunate but the administration is carrying out the investigation with extreme vigilance," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that 'jungle raj' has returned in the state and called it a failure of the administration.