Journey From Terror Camps To New Kashmir - A Tale Of 23 Boys Once On The Road To Terror

The Indian Army has not only been eliminating terrorists, saving lives and keeping the peace but it has transformed hundreds of terrorists into responsible citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-three years ago, 23 young boys who were pushed across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to be trained as terrorists, were rescued by the Indian Army on August 23. These brave men who were embraced by the Army from the clutches of terrorism came together to share their ordeal at Manasbal in Kashmir. These 23 young boys who were being forced to go across to PoK for training as terrorists 20 years back, were helped by the Army to return to Kashmir.

'23 Years of Homecoming'

To commemorate the '23 Years of Homecoming' of the 23 rescued individuals, who on August 23 and 24, 1998, were rescued by personnel of Gurez Army Camp, Lieutenant General YK Joshi UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, ADC, Army Commander Northern Command & Lieutenant General DP Pandey AVSM, VSM General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps took the opportunity to interact with the rescued individuals and their families. These boys were forced into militancy, delusional with false promises of freedom and sovereignty of Kashmir. Most of them came from average socio-economic and educational backgrounds. Over a period of more than a fortnight, these individuals were kept under brute force and coercion. They were kept blindfolded in the dense jungles of Ajas, Bandipora. They were starved and tortured for days before they were rescued. Presently, all the individuals have been rehabilitated into society and are leading normal lives.

From terror to responsible citizens

The event began with the arrival of the rescued individuals along with families wherein they were welcomed with open arms. The grand moment marking the commemoration of 23 years of their safe arrival was celebrated together with their families, with a cultural programme performed by local artists on the arrival of the worthy dignitaries from the Security Forces and the civil society.

The Army Commander Northern Command and Chinar Corps Commander addressed the gathering followed by a felicitation ceremony wherein they emphasised on the role of society in grooming the gullible youngsters into responsible citizens of the nation. The Army Commander reiterated the commitment of the Indian Army towards saving lives and building an environment of peace and harmony in the valley. It was an overwhelming sight to witness a great sense of happiness and satisfaction amongst the individuals and their families.

These individuals and their families are forever indebted to the benevolence of the Indian Army that had been a support system all throughout their acceptance into the mainstream after enduring such atrocities and violence. Such stories will guide many others and may not only reduce further recruitment abetted by the Western adversary but also majorly inspire the misguided youth in these terror groups to surrender and join the mainstream.

Visuals of the event '23 Years of Homecoming'

Image Credit: PRO (Defence), Srinagar