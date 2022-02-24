Journo attacked by gang in Puducherry

Puducherry, Feb 24 (PTI) A senior journalist of a Tamil daily was allegedly attacked by an unidentified gang near his house in the neighbouring N Rangasamy nagar, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, the gang attacked Udayanarayanan, Editor cum Publisher of 'Namathu Murasu' on Wednesday night in which he sustained injuries. He has been admitted to the government general hospital for treatment.

Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly R Selvam called on the scribe at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Print and Television journalists Association has condemned the attack on the senior reporter.

They demanded the government to intensify investigation, identify the assailants and take stern action. PTI COR ROH ROH

