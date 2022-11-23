In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda asserted that the Gujarat Assembly election is 'one-sided'. Predicting that BJP will get no less than 150 seats, he said, "I have been working in politics for so many years. This election is one-sided. I have had to tell party workers to not get complacent". He also asserted that Congress was the party's main competitor even as AAP has mounted an intense campaign. Highlighting the track record of AAP, he dubbed it an 'advertisement-based party'.

BJP president JP Nadda observed, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) went to Varanasi to fight and was defeated badly. Later, he apologised. Then, he went to fight the election in Uttar Pradesh. It fought the election on 350 seats and lost its deposits on 349 seats. Then, they claimed that they will form the government in Uttarakhand. The advertisements of Delhi and Punjab were seen in Uttarakhand. They will show Kejriwal there and take the money from the Punjab government. Now their CM face has joined BJP. Out of 69 seats, they lost their deposits on 68 seats. This is their record."

He added, "He went to Goa. Even in Goa, the newspapers were full of Punjab advertisements. There were so many banners. They contested 39 seats and lost their deposits in 35 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, they were out before even coming to the crease. It is a banner-based and advertisement-based party."

On this occasion, he also took a swipe at AAP over the VVIP treatment given to incarcerated Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail. Nadda opined, "Today, you must have seen on TV that he (Satyendar Jain) is having breakfast and getting massage. And Manish Sisodia says that people levelling allegations against him should be ashamed. This is the height of shamelessness. You call a rapist a therapist and fool the people. Such people who spout lies should stay at home."

Gujarat elections

With the term of the Gujarat Assembly ending on February 18, 2023, the state will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.