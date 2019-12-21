JP Nadda Convenes BJP Meet With Top Leaders Amid Anti-CAA Agitation

Amid ceaseless unrest across India over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP has convened a meeting of senior party leaders in its Delhi headquarters under party working president JP Nadda. The meeting has been called to discuss and strategise on ways to deal with the weeks-long agitation against the CAA. The nationwide protests against the new law have turned deadly and around a dozen deaths have been reported so far, most from Uttar Pradesh.

Channeling communication efforts

General secretaries and spokespersons of the party are attending this meeting to formulate a plan to channel their messaging efforts over the backlash on the new law. BJP has come under severe criticism over the new law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Opponents have called the CAA discriminatory and unconstitutional while the government says it is a step in the right direction to provide relief to persecuted religious minorities of those nations.

The BJP was taken by surprise over the widescale opposition to the Act which began in Assam and subsequently spread throughout India. This meeting thereby holds significance for the party to channelise communication to address the apprehensions surrounding the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) among people. Efforts to use television, radio and social media to break the ice with opponents will be one of the topics up for discussion.

