Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday said that he is 'fully confident' about winning assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and added that people are happy with the double-engine government. He also stated that the saffron party will win by a fairly comfortable margin.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, JP Nadda said, "We are fully confident of winning the elections. The people of Himachal Pradesh are excited to again elect the Bharatiya Janata Party government. People here love Modi ji and have trust on him. The people are happy with the double-engine government."

Commenting on how many seats BJP expects in Himachal Pradesh, he said, "We are fairly comfortable here and in Gujarat. As far as numbers are concerned, I will take another day because it needs assessment to come to the real picture."

Nadda hits out at Congress & AAP

When questioned about the Congress party's claims on BJP is fighting on national issues and not on unemployment, inflation and development, the BJP President said that the grand old party is mentally bankrupt and speaks without any relevance.

"Congress party is near bankrupcy. They don't know anything. Are AIMMS, Hydero Engineering College, Bulk Drug Park are national issues? They are mentally bankrupt. Don't they know these projects will generate employment. They don't have vision, they don't have understanding of economics and development of the state. They just keep speaking without any relevance," he said.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi not campaigning in the state due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda said, "He didn't want to increase his losing record. That's why, he thought far-sighted and kept him away from elections."

Additionally, the BJP leader claimed that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose deposit in all 67 seats they are contesting in the November 12 elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party fought elections in 350 seats in Uttar Pradesh and lost deposit in 349 seats. They fought 69 seats in Uttarakhand and lost deposit in 65 seats. They fought 39 seats in Goa and lost deposit in 35 seats. Here they are fighting in 67 seats. They will lose deposit in all 67 seats," he added.

According to the Republic P-Marq opinion poll, the BJP is expected to win between 37 and 45 seats. Congress and AAP are expected to settle for 22 to 28 seats and 0-1 seats. The smaller parties and independents are expected to win around 1 to 4 seats.