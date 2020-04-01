JP Nadda Holds Video Conference With BJP Workers, Reviews Pledge To Feed 5 Cr People

Addressing a video conference on Tuesday, BJP chief JP Nadda addressed party workers and leaders in order to review the work that was being done by the respective workers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their states. The video conference was held with party workers and officials of the state of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, JP Nadda also took stock of BJP's campaign to provide food to 5 crore people.

BJP on the first day of the lockdown had pledged that its party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, news agency ANI sources said. JP Nadda had conveyed it to all state BJP presidents via videoconferencing that each party worker should feed at least 5 poor people during the lockdown.

"The campaigns being run by our party to deal with the current crisis that has been created due to COVID-19 were reviewed today with the party leaders and workers of all state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Respected @Narendramodi Ji has shown the path, it will surely lead us to success," Nadda tweeted. Covid-19 की वजह से उत्पन्न हुई विषम परिस्थितियों से निपटने के लिए हमारी पार्टी द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियानों की समीक्षा आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सभी प्रदेश इकाइयों के संगठन महामंत्रियों के साथ की।

आदरणीय @narendramodi जी ने जो रास्ता दिखाया है, वो हमे सफलता की ओर अवश्य लें जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/O96ppfeIOI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

