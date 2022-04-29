JP Nadda Leaves Door Open For 'loudspeaker Rules' In Gujarat, Says 'CM Will Decide'

Amid the ongoing political controversy on the issue of loudspeaker ban in religious places, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda addressed the matter and spoke about its impact in Gujarat. Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, addressed a public rally in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Speaking at the rally, he said that every religion has different background and the state governments are responsible for taking the necessary decisions concerning it. "The Gujarat chief minister will decide the rule of loudspeakers in the state and it is our duty to follow law and rules", he added.

Notably, the 'loudspeaker row', which has taken over several states was triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques further threatening that he would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at louder volumes outside temples. The issue spilled over to Uttar Pradesh resulting in the removal of around 11,000 loudspeakers from across the state.

JP Nadda visits Gujarat

BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Gujarat on Friday further sounding the party's preparations ahead of the state Assembly polls. With a day-long schedule, Nadda will meet party workers and leaders and discuss the party's strategies. Earlier in the day, he also paid a visit to the Gandhi Ashram following which he addressed a rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the rally, the BJP leader hailed BJP's efforts and said it will take the country forward with its ideology.

"Anyone who wants to compete with our party will have to toil for 50-60 years. Our ideology is gaining global recognition...BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward," he said.

Image: PTI