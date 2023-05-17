Last Updated:

JP Nadda On Two-day Visit To Maharashtra From May 17

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Nadda will attend a few events in Mumbai including a meeting with beneficiaries of the Union government's schemes.

Press Trust Of India

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Wednesday, the party said here.

He will address the state-level executive committee of the party in Pune on Thursday, Bawankule added. 

