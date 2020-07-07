JP Nadda Speaks To UP CM, Seeks Action Against Any BJP Member Linked To Vikas Dubey

In a big development on Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh regarding gangster Vikas Dubey, as per sources. This comes amid rumours of Dubey's links with certain political leaders in the state. Nadda told Adityanath and Singh to take strict action against any BJP member found involved with the notorious gangster irrespective of his or her stature in the party.

Sources also revealed that the UP CM has cracked the whip on the police and bureaucracy. Adityanath made it clear to the state DGP that he won't accept any officer having a connection to anti-social elements such as Vikas Dubey. According to sources, he pulled up the DGP in this regard.

The Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

So far, 4 policemen have been suspended over allegations of leaking information to gangster Vikas Dubey. An alert has been sounded for Dubey's arrest in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reward amount for Dubey's arrest has been increased by the police to Rs.2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, a report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter. As per sources, a report of every such major incident has to be submitted to the MHA. The report contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel. Police sources in a massive revelation have said that Dubey has broken legs and wears metal prosthetics in place of them.

