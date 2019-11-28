JP Nadda Condemns Pragya Thakur's 'Deshbhakt' Godse Remark, Says, 'We've Warned Her'

BJP national working President JP Nadda on Thursday condemned BJP member Pragya Thakur's comment of referring Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'Deshbhakt'. During a debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a Deshbhakt." Speaking to the Media, Nadda slammed Thakur by terming her statement condemnable and further asserted that she will be barred from participating in any parliamentary party meetings.

"Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

Later, during the course of discussion on the Bill, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress said that a member in the House has said that Nathuram Godse was a patriot and the member should apologise for the remark. Even during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.

