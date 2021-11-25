Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda urged the party workers to extend support in developing and empowering the state until everybody has been benefitted. While addressing the workers at 'Karyakarta Melava' in Goa's Valpo on Thursday, the party president stated the party needs to work towards a code of conduct of the society. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Goa from November 24.

'Need to work towards code of conduct of society: JP Nadda

"We need to work towards the code of conduct of the society. We need to work together in Goa, to develop the state under PM Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayaas. We need to work towards empowering the last man standing in the state," he added.

Addressing Karyakarta Melava in Valpo, Goa https://t.co/KWSmHjQ1u0 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 25, 2021

JP Nadda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji

On his two-day visit to the poll-bound state, BJP Chief offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji accompanied by party leaders.

Offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji, Goa. May the divine power to bless everyone with health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/V7EI9yfJtV — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 25, 2021

Goa Assembly Elections

The assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to take place in early 2022. BJP had appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the election in-charge for the state. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MP Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as the co-in-charge for the Assembly elections in the state.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, Tennis player Leander Paes into the party.

(With ANI Inputs)