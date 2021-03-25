JP Nadda Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Facility At AIIMS, Interacts With Senior Citizens

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda on March 25 visited the COVID-19 vaccination facility at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. He also interacted with senior citizens who were at the hospital and had received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country recorded a dramatic spike in daily coronavirus infections. Nadda had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on March 9. At the time, he had said, “India has proved under the leadership of PM Modi to be the leader in COVID-19 management. The world's largest vaccination program is underway in India,” said JP Nadda.”

Nadda's visit to the AIIMS Covid vaccination facility came as India registered 53,476 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours pushing the national tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry as of Thursday. Further, a new coronavirus ‘double mutant’ strain of concern has been uncovered by researchers.

On March 24, the Health Ministry revealed that the Genome sequencing by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has detected coronavirus variant with ‘double mutation’. The government said that following an analysis of samples collected from Maharashtra showed “an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations" compared with December last year.

What is the 'double mutant' variant?

Like all viruses that are known to exist, the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 also keeps mutating in small portions as it passes from one individual to another. INSACOG has also detected thousands of mutated virus genomes but only a handful of them emerge to become a concern. The vast majority of these mutations usually are inconsequential and don’t alter the way the pathogen behaves.

However, some of the changes trigger changes in the spike protein of the virus that the pathogen uses to attack and enter the cells inside the human body. It is these mutations that could potentially be more infectious, cause more severe disease and even at times, evade the COVID-19 vaccines. By "double-variant", Health Ministry means that the new strain detected in the country has a mixture of two previously known variants.

As per BBC report, Dr Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport has noted that E484Q and L452R mutations found in India's 'double mutant' variant is similar to mutations seen in the past. E484Q is similar to E484K, which is a mutation seen in South Africa’s B.1.351 variant and Brazil’s P.1 variant, both that emerged independently. Meanwhile, L452R mutation first caught the attention of researchers as a part of another lineage in the United States of B.1.427/B.1.429, often called the 'California variant'.

Image credits: PTI/@anil_baluni-Twitter