Jubilant Over Gyanvapi Verdict; Ex-Union Minister Uma Bharti Makes Big Demand On Mathura

Jubilant over the Varanasi court ruling that the suit of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case is maintainable, former Union Minister Uma Bharti made a new demand. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, she contended that Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid case should also be resolved at the earliest. There has been a demand to demolish the Shahi Idgah Masjid citing that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque in place of a Krishna temple. As of now, the matter is pending before the courts.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said, "In 1991, I had said in Parliament that we should consider Mathura and Kashi with Ayodhya. At least now, Mathura should also come up. The Hindu and Muslim sides should settle the issues of Mathura and Kashi outside the court. They should be put forth before the court. Along with Kashi, Mathura (issue) should be resolved. In the case of land disputes, the court has given permission to settle matters outside."

Commenting on the decision of the Muslim side to challenge the Gyanvapi order in the Allahabad High Court, she opined, "The courts in India cannot violate the rights of any citizen. That's why I cannot make any comment on their rights. I can't say that the High Court should not hear them. People can be excited but shouldn't use insulting language against one another."

Key Gyanvapi order

In a big boost to the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on Monday, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of its suit. Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha held that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.

This trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque. But the Hindu plaintiffs had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Pronouncing its order, the Varanasi district court asked both parties to submit their pleadings. Delighted at the court order, petitioner Sohan Lal Arya opined, "It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on September 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace".