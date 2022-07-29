Jubilee Hills Gangrape: Telangana Congress Holds Massive Protest As 5 Minors Granted Bail

Telangana Congress workers on July 29 held protests in Hyderabad after five minor boys apprehended in connection with the gangrape of a teenage girl in Jubilee Hills were granted bail.

The Congress workers also tried to seize the Pragathi Bhawan, the official residence and principal workplace of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The grand old party workers have been taken into custody and a case has been registered against them.

Congress workers had demanded that the minors shouldn't be granted bail in the case. Dramatic visuals from Hyderabad show Congress workers running toward KCR's residence as police personnel try to get hold of them.

Chargesheet in teen's Gangrape case filed

The Hyderabad Police on July 28 filed a chargesheet against an 18-year-old and five minors who were arrested in connection with the Jubilee Hills gangrape case. The chargesheet was filed separately against an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with the law).

The chargesheet, which includes scientific evidence and a forensic report, has statements of 65 witnesses.

Six people were detained in the case. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the teenage girl on May 29 and one juvenile allegedly misbehaved with the girl.

Four of the six were minors and were granted bail by Juvenile Justice Board while the fifth CCL was granted bail by the court. The adult accused is lodged in jail.

The 17-year-old girl, who visited a pub for a party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered her a lift. Police had said that stringent sections of the law have been invoked against those responsible.

Image: ANI