Jubmbos Block Highway Near Ramgarh; Rescue Baby Elephant From Well

A 50-strong of elephants blocked the National highway number 23 connecting Ramgarh to the steel city of Bokaro, about 50 km from the state capital of Ranchi as they leisurely crossed the tarred road holding up a long line of vehicles and trucks, with local youths rushing to the spot to film selfies and videos, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night creating an `elephantine' traffic jam and keeping both police and forest departments officials on their tenterhooks.

At least 50 elephants from Jharkhand and West Bengal blocked the NH 23 and later went on a rampage at Dulmi and Chitarpur blocks destroying crops and attacking people in which a 35-year old villager was seriously injured and is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Ved Prakash Kamboj, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh told PTI that an elephant calf also fell into a well full of water along the roadside but was rescued by the herd.

Kamboj said the herd including calves had crossed neighbouring West Bengal and been joined by elephants from Jharkhand.

The elephants assembled in a forest near Gola block of Ramgarh district a few days back and then moved to Dulmi and Chitarpur block of the district late on Thursday night.

Forest staff and quick response teams, armed with torches and other equipment were deployed around 9.30 pm near Chitarpur to try ward off the jumbos from densely populated area.

Traffic on the busy highway came to a standstill for nearly one hour near Chitarpur, the officials said.

The herd is now camping in a forest near Murramkala along Ranchi-Patna national highway-33 close to Ramgarh town and district headquarters, the officials said.

They said teams are keeping a close vigil on the further movement of jumbos.

A local resident PN Singh who watched jumbo movement from his three-storey hotel roof along the highway said it was a fearful sight as elephants appeared aggressive after rescuing the calf.

The incident later triggered fear among the people of Chitarpur, Marangmarcha, Kaparkata, Sandi and even in CCL residential colony in Rajrappa project after the message of a big herd entering the populated area spread like wild fire.

Meanwhile forest department officials have asked people to be cautious and avoid coming out of homes during night.