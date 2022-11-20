Judges Reluctant To Grant Bail For Fear Of Being Targeted: CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud expressed his concern about Judges having a sense of fear of getting targeted for granting bail in heinous cases.

"The higher judiciary is flooded with bail applications due to reluctance at the grassroots to grant bail. Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail not because they do not understand crime, but there is a sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases''. CJI said at a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India.

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju was also present in the event

At the event, Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju was also present where he flagged the issue of several lawyers meeting CJI Chandrachud on the matter of transfer.

He said, "I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then 'Where will it lead to', the whole dimension will change".

Members of the Gujarat High Court Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution strongly opposing the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court and also abstained from work in protest.

Justice DY Chandrachud has recently been elected as the Chief Justice Of India on November 9, 2022, becoming the 50th chief of the Indian judiciary and he shall continue his tenure till November 10, 2024.

CJI DY Chandrachud was also the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, till he was decided as a Supreme Court Judge. Before him, it was Justice UU Lalit who was heading the Indian judicial system and he retired on November 9.

The current CJI is known as a progressive and liberal judge of the country. He is appreciated for being very sensitive towards the fundamental rights of people and he is respected for his strict verdicts towards the culprits. Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016.

