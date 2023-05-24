Last Updated:

'Judiciary Trying To Take Justice To Every Door Via Technology', Assures CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said the judiciary is committed to take justice to every home through the use of technology.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
CJI DY Chandrachud

Image: DY Chandrachud (PTI)


Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said the judiciary is committed to take justice to every home through the use of technology.

Stressing the need for live streaming of judicial proceedings, he said that justice could be taken to villages of the country by translating orders into local languages.

“Through technology, we are trying to take justice to every home. Under E courts phase three, Rs 7,000 crore has been provided by the government of India. Through technology, judicial work can be linked with common life,” the CJI said Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the new building of the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Chandrachud said the judiciary can take justice to 6.4 lakh villages when court work is done in languages mentioned in the Constitution.

READ | CJI Chandrachud pays glowing tribute to three SC judges retiring in June

He said 6,000 court orders were translated into Hindi.

The CJI said, “My journey in the Supreme Court has helped define the image of justice and injustice. For petty crimes, people are lodged in jail due to illiteracy.” Presumption of innocence is the base of the judicial system, Justice Chandrachud said.

READ | CJI terms outgoing SC judge Rastogi a ‘great ally’ who possessed judicial compassion

He said the delay in granting bail to the poor undertrial shakes the faith of people.

Stressing the need for proper infrastructure in courts, he said there are numerous courts which do not have toilets for women.

He said even now, tribals do not have proper land-related documents which should be taken into account. 

READ | Two new judges for SC: CJI administers oath of office to Justice Mishra, senior advocate Viswanathan
READ | CJI to administer oath to Justice Prashant, senior lawyer KV Viswanathan as SC judges
READ | CJI D Y Chandrachud inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT