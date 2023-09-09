Juice Vendor Dies, One Hurt In Group Clash In Punjab's Phagwara

A juice vendor was killed and his close associate injured in a group clash near Chaheru on the Phagwara-Jalandhar national highway, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Maheru road near the gate of a private university on Friday night, they said.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh, who was investigating the matter and camping at the site, identified the deceased as Surkhpur-resident Harpreet Singh alias Happy, who was aged about 32.

The injured was identified as Arjun Singh Rana, who was admitted to Phagwara Civil hospital.

He belonged to Jalandhar Cantonment.

Harpreet, who had suffered head injuries, was also first hospitalised in Phagwara, but was later shifted to a private hospital of Jalandhar where he succumbed to injuries, the DSP said.

He attributed the clash to old hostility between the two groups. Sticks,brickbats and bottles were used in the clash, he said, while denying reports of any firing in the incident.

He said that about two dozen men were involved in the clash.

They were on motorcycles and sped away after the incident, he said.

He claimed that some of the men involved in the clash had been identified.

CCTV cameras footage was being screened to identify all the persons involved, he said.

A thorough investigation was on and all the culprits will soon be nabbed, the DSP asserted.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder) was registered, he said.

The injured, Arjun Rana, told the media from his hospital bed that they, including Harpreet, who ran a juice bar, he himself and their friend Saurav were going to accompany their another friend Mani to his PG.

"Mani was standing near a gate of the private university. When we reached there, a group of 25-30 armed men on bikes attacked us with sharp-edged weapons. Harpreet was hit severely on his head," Rana said.

He alleged that the assailants also wielded pistols.