Watch: This Jumbo Trying To Play At Children's Park Leaves Netizens In Total Adoration

In an adorable video that is currently surfacing on the Internet, a jumbo was seen trying to play at the Children's Park inside Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati. The video was shared by the Indian Army.

#WATCH | A wild elephant from Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary played & enjoyed as the animal stepped into a children's park in Narangi Army Cantt in Assam's Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/FCcKWWLhJ8 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

The Narengi Army Cantonment is situated alongside an elephant corridor. The elephant corridor passes through the Cantonment. Often the wild elephants are seen roaming the Cantonment area. This is a perfect example of the coexistence of humans and wildlife. In an earlier video, a jumbo was seen playing football.

On September 26, an elephant joined the Indian Army jawans on the soccer field in Guwahati and was doing rounds on the Internet. The incident took place in the same location in Guwahati when an elephant entered the football playfield and interrupted the ongoing play. In the clip, the jumbo was seen entering the soccer ground making the Indian Army personnel stop the ongoing game midway as the animal took the silent walk. While walking past the football, the giant noticed it and surprisingly walked back to show some fantastic dribbling skills as it kicked the ball twice.

However, the internet has showered the jumbo with love. Here are some of the reactions:

Jumbo gets love from netizens

every animal has emotions, truest emotions.

When u hurt any animal again remember they too feel everything — Manish🇮🇳 (@manibhaii16) October 16, 2022

Why should humans have all the fun. — Keshav Mishra ।। केशव मिश्रा ।। ಕೇಶವ್ ಮಿಶ್ರಾ 🇮🇳 (@keshavmishra11) October 16, 2022

It's a child too in heart 😍 — R. Vijayalakshmi (@RVijaya89985959) October 16, 2022