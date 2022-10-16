Last Updated:

Watch: This Jumbo Trying To Play At Children's Park Leaves Netizens In Total Adoration

An adorable jumbo was seen trying to play at the Children's Park inside Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati. It was shared by the Indian Army

In an adorable video that is currently surfacing on the Internet, a jumbo was seen trying to play at the Children's Park inside Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati. The video was shared by the Indian Army. 

The Narengi Army Cantonment is situated alongside an elephant corridor. The elephant corridor passes through the Cantonment. Often the wild elephants are seen roaming the Cantonment area. This is a perfect example of the coexistence of humans and wildlife. In an earlier video, a jumbo was seen playing football. 

On September 26, an elephant joined the Indian Army jawans on the soccer field in Guwahati and was doing rounds on the Internet. The incident took place in the same location in Guwahati when an elephant entered the football playfield and interrupted the ongoing play. In the clip, the jumbo was seen entering the soccer ground making the Indian Army personnel stop the ongoing game midway as the animal took the silent walk. While walking past the football, the giant noticed it and surprisingly walked back to show some fantastic dribbling skills as it kicked the ball twice. 

However, the internet has showered the jumbo with love. Here are some of the reactions:

