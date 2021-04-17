Juna Akhada Chief Announces End Of Kumbh Mela After PM's Appeal Amid COVID Surge

Heading to PM Modi's call to curtail Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar due to COVID-19 surge, Juna Akhada chief Swami Avdheshanand on Saturday, announced that Kumbh had ended for Juna Akhada. Performing the immersion of all idols, Juna Akhada, which is the largest congregation of saints at Kumbh has stated that the Kumbh has ended for its group. Two other Akhadas - Niranjani Akhada and Nirvani Akhada too have announced the end of Kumbh after 229 saints tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Haridwar since April 10.

Juna Akhada announces end of Maha Kumbh

"I can understand the condition of covid today in the country. The remaining sadhus will go back silently. PM and HM has been informed about the decision. We want to save lives. Kumbh mela has ended from our side," said Swami Adveshananda to Republic TV.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi made an appeal to call off the Kumbh Mela noting that it would strengthen the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi's appeal comes amid an alarming increase in the number of cases reported throughout India and after over 1700 persons who attended the Kumbh Mela have tested positive between April 10 and April 14. Making his appeal, PM Modi informed that he had spoken to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Avadheshanand Giriji to enquire about the health of the saints and thanked them for providing support to the administration. PM Modi noted that two rounds of 'Shahi snans' had already been completed and appealed for the Kumbh Mela to be observed 'symbolically'. His call was echoed by CM Tirath Singh Rawat too.

On Friday, Maha Nirvani Akhada's chief Swami Kapil Dev passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Dehradun, leading to Nirvani Akhada curtailing Kumbh. Moreover, 30 monks already tested COVID positive while RT-PCR reports of 200 others are yet to be received. Niranjani Akhada's secretary Ravindra Puri, who has declared Kumbh's end on April 17 too has contracted COVID-19 and has been isolated. Most states have now mandated testing and isolation of kumbh returnees.

Kumbh Mela: COVID norms go for a toss

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Officials have ruled out cutting short the Kumbh Mela, which is set to last till April 30. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.