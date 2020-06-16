Junaid Mattu Out As Srinagar Mayor After Failing Floor Test; Alleges BJP-NC Coalition

In a major political upset in Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the No Confidence motion moved against the sitting Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was passed with 42 votes out of total 70.

Officials told Republic Media Network that out of 70 council only 28 voted in favour of sitting Mayor Junaid Mattu and rest 42 voted against him.

In a statement issued, Mattu said, "The vote of ‘No Confidence Motion’ against me, and the People’s Conference has been passed in the SMC with 42 votes out of 70. The BJP, National Conference, and some independents have polled against the People’s Conference and Congress abstaining whip where 28 Corporators abstained. I respect the verdict of the Corporation".

"The seemingly unthinkable seems to have happened as National Conference and BJP have come together in Srinagar. But more on that later. Time to spend some time with my family after nearly four months of our war against #COVID19. For those who know me - they would know that I take this verdict with humility and my chin up!," he added.

He further added, "I am committed to serving the people of Srinagar to the best of my abilities now and also in the future. I express gratitude to the People’s Conference especially our Chairman Sajad Lone Sahab as well as my JKPC colleagues in SMC! I also express gratitude to JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmed and colleagues from INC who voted for me. I’ll continue to work with you and uphold your trust. Looking forward to spending a LOT of time with my family! Have missed out on my daughter’s sweet little milestones especially in the last 6 months due to work. I will be writing about this and the unexpected alliance forged in SMC in due time. For now - time to kick back! ".

The move by Bharatiya Janata Party and National Conference to vote against Junaid Mattu in Srinagar Municipal Corporation has also started talks in the back quarters regarding the alliance of BJP and National Conference in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. However, the Bhartiya Janata Party and National Conference are denying any such move.

Image credits: Facebook