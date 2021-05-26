Junior Doctors In Hyderabad Boycott Duties Over Unfulfillment Of Demands By Telangana Govt

Junior doctors from various hospitals across Hyderabad, who have been working round the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic, boycotted their duties on Wednesday claiming that their demands have not been met. The doctors from Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital staged a protest outside the hospital over the unfulfillment of demands put forth before the Telangana government, despite repeated notices and deadlines.

Their demands include:

Ex-gratia of 50 lakh for doctors and 25 lakhs for nurses who have died fighting Coronavirus

Allocation of separate beds for healthcare workers and their family members if/when they are infected with severe COVID-19

Hike in stipend, 100% incentives for all healthcare workers as promised by the government

15% hike pertaining to Senior Residents honorarium

One of the doctors protesting outside Gandhi Hospital said they have given a 15-day ultimatum to the government to fulfil their demands, failing which, they would intensify their protests and completely boycott their duties. “We expected the government to initiate a negotiation to meet our demands. The government has been turning a blind eye towards the doctors who have been sacrificing their lives in the COVID war,” said a junior doctor at the protest site in Hyderabad.

ASHA workers protest to demand fair wages

The demonstration comes just a day after Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across the country called a strike, raising several issues. According to reports, the ASHA workers have asserted that they have worked as frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors and even so, they have been paid less by the government. ASHA workers across the country have been considered the backbone of the healthcare system. Protests are underway across states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chandigarh, demanding recognition and payment for the services provided by them.