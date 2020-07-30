'Just Don't Make Kamal Nath CM...': Congress MP Cadre's Appeal To Digvijaya Singh's Son

Ahead of the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, leaders of the state are freely jumping ship and the parties are increasingly engaging in wooing them in a bid to strengthen their position in the polls. On Thursday a video surfaced suggesting cracks within the state's Congress unit and workers' disappointment with former CM Kamal Nath.

Reportedly from Guna, the video shows a Congress worker clearly stating that the cadre does not want Kamal Nath as their CM again, and urges to Congress leader Jaivardhane Singh (son of Digvijaya Singh) to make someone else the face for CM. Singh is seen silencing the worker as the whole incident was captured on camera.

The worker said: "Whatever be the case, just don't make Kamal Nath ji the CM, rest is fine"

READ | Scindia warns Kamal Nath, says 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' as 12 ex-MLAs take oath as ministers

Resignations in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on July 23, former BJP minister K L Agarwal joined the Congress in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath. Moreover, 400 supporters of Agarwal have joined Congress. Incidentally, KL Agarwal is a leader from Bemora, Guna, and had reportedly stated that he would join the Congress if given a ticket in the upcoming by-polls.

Previously, Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar submitted her resignation as MLA to protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Friday. After her resignation was accepted, Kasdekar promptly joined BJP in the presence of CM Shivraj Chouhan. Similarly, Bada Malhera MLA Pradyumn Singh Lodhi resigned from his post and immediately joined BJP. With these resignations, 27 seats are vacant in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

READ | Election Commision allows postal ballots to voters above 80 yrs in upcoming polls

Congress government falls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress accused BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's fold. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs.

The biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP.

READ | Ex-BJP minister KL Agarwal & 400 supporters join MP Congress in Kamal Nath's presence

READ | Guna SP & Collector removed, inquiry launched: Scindia on farmer-couple's police thrashing