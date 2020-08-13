US Envoy Juster Talks About US Universities' Role In Promoting Indian Culture

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on August 10 inaugurated the 'Virtual Workshop on Museum Curation Skills', a five-day workshop to enhance skills of museum professionals, curators, directors, and conservationists. While inaugurating the workshop, Juster said that the foundation of the US-India relationship is its people-to-people ties and shared interests in promoting stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Juster added that the role of US universities in promoting Indian culture has also been significant over the past several decades.

Read: US Embassy In Moscow: No Info On Paul Whelan's Whereabouts

"Many top U.S. universities have innovative academic research programs on India and South Asia. Some of the most prominent U.S. universities that focus on South Asian Studies include the University of Chicago, Duke, Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Wisconsin, and Yale. Other U.S. universities, such as Columbia, George Washington, Stanford, and the University of Washington have been at the forefront of supporting Indian and South Asian Art History," Juster was quoted as saying by the US embassy in India on its official website.

Read: China Smells Something Fishy In US Embassy's 'Black Lives Matter' Lecture In Guangzhou

"For more than 60 years, the American Institute of Indian Studies has contributed significantly to the promotion of Indian studies and culture, both in the United States and within India, by supporting academic research, the learning of Indian languages, and the exploration of Indian culture and traditions. The U.S. Department of State has consistently provided funding to the Institute to support language study and other academic exchanges. And India’s Ministry of Culture has provided substantial support to the Institute’s Center for Art and Archaeology to set up the first online museum of India – the Virtual Museum of Images and Sounds – which makes its considerable archives accessible to the general public and scholars alike," Juster added.

Read: Homophobe Putin Mocks US Embassy For Hoisting LGBTQ+ Pride Flag; Takes Low-level Jibe

Follow-up event

The event was also attended by Raghvendra Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and CEO of Development of Museums and Cultural Space. Raghvendra was representing the government of India at the event that was organised for advancing India’s museums and strengthening collaboration with the United States. The event was a follow-up of the 2019 US embassy-supported 'All-India Museum Summit' organised by the American Institute of Indian Studies. The Summit brought together American museum experts, who engaged with over 150 leading museum professionals from across thirteen states of India and from Bhutan to brainstorm on innovative ideas for re-imagining museums for the 21st century.

Read: Black Lives Matter Banner Removed At US Embassy In Seoul