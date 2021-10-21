Justice Chandrachud Delighted As Physical Hearings Resume; 'Brings Joy Intellectually'

As the Supreme Court resumed physical hearings on October 21, after a 16-month hiatus since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, Justice DY Chandrachud expressed his delight in seeing advocates reaching the court. Upon collective request of the Supreme Bar Council Association for the resumption of complete physical appearances, on October 7, the Top Court decided to mandate the same for all lawyers.

Justice Chandrachud heading a bench with Justice MR Shah shared his joy and said to an advocate in courtroom 4, "We are happy to see your faces. You cannot imagine how lonely it is to see the screen every morning."

At the outset of the nationwide lockdown, the Supreme Court had allowed advocates to either appear physically or virtually wherein most lawyers had opted for virtual hearings. As physical hearings resumed, Justice DY Chandrachud welcomed counsels 'who bring joy and sunshine intellectually'.

"Let's hope that we keep seeing the faces physically," Justice Chandrachud said.

The judge made the aforesaid remarks in a case pertaining to the implementation of OBC-EWS NEET-AIQ wherein, the case at hand was being adjourned to a further date and the counsel requested it be listed on the date of physical hearing. Advocate VK Biju, who was appearing for one of the parties, informed the bench that junior lawyers have been suffering due to the hybrid model of hearings.

Advocates-on-Record Association demands absolute physical hearings

The Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association passed a resolution stating all benches should hear cases physically on all days and not only on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Earlier on Wednesday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, that the decision to hold physical hearings on only two days a week would cause havoc and chaos. However, CJI NV Ramana informed that the decision was taken after getting persistent demands by the Bar Association to resume physical hearings.

The Apex Court will facilitate full-fledged physical hearings and the notification informed that all persons entering the premises of the court should wear face masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and follow COVID protocols set by the court.