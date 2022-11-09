Issuing his first reaction after taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, Justice DY Chandrachud laid bare his priorities for the next two years. After being congratulated for taking over as the 50th CJI, he said, "Thank you so much. It is a great opportunity, a great responsibility. I will assure the citizens of my country (that courts are for you) through my work and not through words. Before heading towards the courtroom, he garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Supreme Court premises.

Speaking to the media, CJI DY Chandrachud affirmed, "My priority will be working for the common citizen". He also revealed that reforms pertaining to technology, registry and judiciary are on the agenda. He will get a term of just over two years with his tenure ending on November 10, 2024. Some of his notable judgments include Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (fundamental right to privacy), Navtej Johar v Union of India (decriminalization of homosexuality), Indian Young Lawyers Association v State of Kerala (Sabarimala case), Joseph Shine v Union of India (decriminalization of adultery) and the Ayodhya title dispute case.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pays tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Supreme Court, after taking the oath



Says, "to serve the nation is my priority. We'll protect all the citizens of India, be it in terms of technology or registry reforms, or judicial reforms." pic.twitter.com/mzz9fAasiQ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

The CJI's prolific career

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice DY Chandrachud holds a B.A. with Honors in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, an LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and an LLM and S.J.D. from Harvard Law School, U.S.A. He is the son of YV Chandrachud who is the longest-serving CJI in India's history. In 1998, he was designated as a senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General of India. On March 29, 2000, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court at the age of 40.

He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013. Thereafter, Justice Chandrachud was elevated as a judge of the SC on May 13, 2016. Throughout his career, he has delivered lectures at the Australian National University, Harvard Law School, Yale Law School and the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. Speaker at conferences organised by the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, International Labour Organisation, United Nations Environmental Program, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.