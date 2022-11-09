Justice DY Chandrachud Sworn In As 50th Chief Justice Of India; To Get 2-year Tenure

Justice Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Based on Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's letter dated October 7, the outgoing CJI UU Lalit recommended Justice Chandrachud as his successor. Important dignitaries including Supreme Court judges and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present during the oath-taking ceremony. He will have a term of just over two years with his tenure ending on November 10, 2024.

Some of his notable judgments include Justice K.S. Puttaswamy v Union of India (fundamental right to privacy), Navtej Johar v Union of India (decriminalisation of homosexuality), Indian Young Lawyers Association v State of Kerala (Sabarimala case), Joseph Shine v Union of India (decriminalisation of adultery) and the Ayodhya title dispute case. A day earlier, he hailed his predecessor at his farewell function organised by the SCBA. Justice Chandrachud said, "Personally, as your successor, I am conscious that I have very big-sized shoes to fill because you have really raised the bar for the chief justice".

Prolific career

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice DY Chandrachud holds a B.A. with Honors in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, an LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and an LLM and S.J.D. from Harvard Law School, U.S.A. He is the son of YV Chandrachud who is the longest-serving CJI in India's history. In 1998, he was designated as a senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General of India. On March 29, 2000, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court at the age of 40.

He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 31, 2013. Thereafter, Justice Chandrachud was elevated as a judge of the SC on May 13, 2016. Throughout his career, he has delivered lectures at the Australian National University, Harvard Law School, Yale Law School and the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. Speaker at conferences organised by the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, International Labour Organisation, United Nations Environmental Program, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.