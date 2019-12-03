Justice For Disha: Telangana CM KCR In Delhi, Keeps Media's Questions At Arm's Length

At a time where there have been protests across the country over the gruesome murder and rape of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Monday night, reached Delhi to attend an event. When confronted by the media upon his arrival in the capital, he was asked about the horrific Hyderabad gangrape-murder, though he didn't provide any answers. On Tuesday morning, when Republic reached his residence at around 7 am, the security officials would not allow the team within 200 metres from the premises.

NCW Chairperson lashes out at Telangana CM

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma lashed out at Telangana CM KCR over a statement that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief had made. Taking to Twitter, Rekha Sharma said, "Shocked to hear Telangana CM saying that women should be home by 8 pm. Are women prisoners for life and have to stay indoors to keep themselves safe? And are crimes not happening inside the homes? Women have equal rights at public places and we need to teach this to Honorable CM."

Sharma was referring to a statement made by KCR during an interaction with selected employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad, after they called off a strike that lasted for over 52 days. Agreeing to the demand made by striking workers that women employees should not be given night duties, KCR said that the government will ensure that they will get off work by 8 pm. "I have a responsibility to save our women, so their shifts will end by 8 pm," KCR said in the meeting. His son KTR later said that his father's statement had been taken out of context.

Madam, you’re in an extremely important position & I request you to kindly do a fact check before reacting. Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO has NOT made any such statement



Unfortunately some irresponsible media outlets, in their pursuit for TRP ratings have been spreading sheer Nonsense https://t.co/4fBmoxo9M0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 2, 2019

On the Hyderabad rape and murder case, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had finally released a statement on Sunday in which he said that he had instructed the officials that the inquiry should be conducted on a fast track and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. KCR also added that the government would extend all the necessary help and support to members of the victim. However, before his statement, his administration had come under criticism for the manner in which it responded to the heinous incident, with the state's Home Minister even going so far as to blame the victim for calling her sister while she was afraid rather than the police.

Hyderabad Horror raised in Parliament

After Republic Media Network's relentless campaign demanding the issue of the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad doctor to be raised in the Parliament, four days later, the issue was taken up in both houses on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." In the Rajya Sabha lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators. The victim and the case are being referred to as 'Disha' keeping in line with guidelines that do not permit her name to be disclosed.

