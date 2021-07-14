Justice For Sangma Family: Meghalaya CM Joins Campaign, Thanks MHA For Ordering CBI Probe

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Minister Amit Shah for directing a CBI investigation into the mysterious deaths of Nagaland relatives - Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana last month.

In the shocking case, Rosy Sangma, a resident of Nagaland’s Dimapur, died on June 24 at a hospital in Gurugram, after doctors allegedly fed her ice cream while she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. A day later, her nephew Samuel, who suspected foul play in Rosy's death, was found hanging in his room on June 25. Twenty days after the incident, that sparked protests across the northeast, the Home Ministry has directed a CBI probe into the matter.

Speaking to Republic TV, CM Sangma said he was really grateful to the Home Minister for setting up this inquiry. He said that the circumstances under which the deaths took place were very mysterious and disturbing. The CM expressed hope that the investigation will bring justice to the victims.

"All of us were very disturbed to learn about the circumstances in which things happened. I spoke to the parents Rosy and Samuel Sangma, I also had a word with many leaders who were familiar with the case. The circumstances under which the incidents took place are very mysterious. I am very thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs upon MP Agatha Sangma's request. We are hopeful that justice will prevail and the truth will come out," the Meghalaya CM said.

Earlier in the day, Samuel Sangma's father Shekhar Ganguly narrated the events on June 23 to 25 which led to the death of Rosy Sangma and his son, the following day.

Samuel and Rosy Sangma's death

According to Ganguly, on the night of June 23, Rosy Sangma began to experience intense pain in her hands and feet. Her nephew Samuel, who used to live with her in a rented flat in Delhi, admitted her to a private hospital. When her condition deteriorated, they shifted her to Alpha Hospital in Sector 10 of Gurugram on June 24.

After being admitted to the ICU, her condition began to improve. While still there, the doctors allegedly fed her ice cream, and shortly after that her condition began to deteriorate and she passed away. While Rosy Sangma's family accused the hospital of medical negligence, the hospital quoted the post mortem which said that the death occurred due to "anemia resulted by heavy blood loss from cavity" - a natural cause.

Her nephew Samuel thereafter had an altercation with the hospital authorities and was thrown out. Miffed with the doctor's treatment, he uploaded a video seeking justice for his aunt. However, the next day he was found hanging in a hotel room.