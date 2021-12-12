Justice Gogoi Avers He's Still An Independent MP; 'Will Speak Against Govt If Need Arises'

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the NDA government in March 2020, said on Thursday that he remains independent of any party affiliations and will not hesitate to fault the government when needed. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Gogoi said he is 'not cut out for politics' but serves as an independent nominated member who will speak up, regardless of which party is in power.

"I am not in politics. I am not cut out for politics. I am a nominated member. I have not joined the BJP or the Congress. I am a nominated member who had the option to join a party within 6 months but I chose not to. I am an independent man and I retain my independence," the former CJI said on 'Nation Wants To Know'.

In his just-published memoir, Justice Gogoi defended his decision to become a Parliament member, just four months after retiring from the Supreme Court, a move that was widely criticized. When he was offered the position, he readily accepted it as he wanted to raise issues pertaining to the judiciary and the North East region, to which he belongs.

However, Parliament records show that Justice Gogoi has an attendance of less than 10% since becoming a member. Speaking about his attendance record, the Rajya Sabha MP said he does not need to be present in the House amid disruptions.

"I don't go to the Parliament to watch disruptions. I watch it on TV. The moment I see that the House has settled down, I go. And maybe one day, if so necessary I will speak on an issue worth speaking for. That is the role of a nominated MP. And he will speak out regardless of the parties. There is no loyalty to any party of an individual. He is free to express what he wants. The whip doesn't govern me. I need not go to the House. I need not be present in voting. It's my conscience."

'I don't aspire for political office': Ranjan Gogoi

When asked if he aspires for political office, Gogoi replied, "No, I don't because I have found avenues which I think would give me greater satisfaction."

In his book, Justice Gogoi writes, “I did not even remotely think there was anything wrong in accepting the offer (for his nomination to Rajya Sabha) or that it would be inviting the kind of adverse comments. Even in my wildest imagination, if it had occurred to me that people would have publicly aired their ‘views’ and ‘thoughts’ in such a manner, I would probably havethought twice before accepting the nomination.”