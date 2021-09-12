Justice Hari Pal Verma sworn in as Haryana Lokayukta

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Justice Hari Pal Verma, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was sworn in as Haryana Lokayukta on Saturday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered oath of office to the new Lokayukta at Raj Bhavan here, according to an official statement.

The retired judge succeeds Justice N K Agarwal, who completed his five-year term as Lokayukta, Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, the judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court and other senior officers were present on the occasion. PTI CHS VSD SNE