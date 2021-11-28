'Justice Is Fulcrum Of Democracy,' Asserts Prez Kovind In Address On 71st Constitution Day

While giving the valedictory address organised by the Supreme Court to celebrate the 71st Constitution Day of India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that it is incumbent upon the judges to exercise "utmost discretion" in their courtroom utterances. While lauding the country’s judges and judiciary system for pronouncing hallmark judgements, the President also took up the issue of the long pendency of cases during his speech.

Speaking at the event, President Kovind said, "Constitution Day is a great festival of our democracy. It is a day to reiterate our debt to the known and unknown men and women who made it possible for us to lead our lives in a free republic. It is also a day to reiterate our commitment to keep walking on the path they forged for us."

“Justice is fulcrum of Democracy”: President Kovind

Stressing that Justice is the centre point around which democracy runs, he asserted, "At the core of it are Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. The Preamble expands the notion of justice to include its social, economic and political aspects. That is what the Constitution wants us to secure for all citizens of India. Justice is the critical fulcrum around which democracy revolves. It gets further strengthened if the three institutions of the state - the judiciary, the legislature and the executive - are in harmonious existence. In the Constitution, each institution has its defined space within which it functions.”

Judges are viewed as an example of righteousness and impartiality in Indian tradition, according to the President, who compares them to 'sthitpragya.' "We have a long history of legions of such judges who are noted for their astute statements and impeccable conduct, which have become hallmarks for future generations. As a result, judges must exercise the utmost care in their courtroom remarks. Even if expressed with good intentions, indiscreet remarks allow for dubious interpretations to obstruct the courts," he stated.

President takes up issue of long pendency of cases

Taking up the issue of the long-pending cases, the President stated that all stakeholders should understand the severity of the situation and its repercussions. He stated that he was aware that much had been written on the subject and that significant ideas had been made to solve the problem.

"Yet, the debate continues and the pendency keeps increasing too. Ultimately, the citizens and organisations that have grievances bear the brunt. The issue of pendency has ramifications for economic growth and development too. It is high time all stakeholders find a way out by keeping national interest above all. Technology can be a great ally in this process," the President said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI