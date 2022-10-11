As the Maharashtra government on Tuesday expressed its willingness to hand over the investigation into the Palghar sadhus' lynching case to the CBI, one of the most notable seers of Varanasi who spearheaded a fight for justice, Saint Mahamandleshwer Naval Kishore Das, in an exclusive interview to Republic TV, welcomed the state government's move. The Varanasi saint further accused the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra for delaying the process of justice.

Speaking to Republic TV, Saint Mahamandleshwer Naval Kishore Das said, "I welcome the Maharashtra government's decision to hand over the Palghar lynching case to CBI. Now we hope that victims will get justice. We always demanded the government to hand over the case to CBI."

"I believe that the issue was almost suppressed. The investigation has been ordered after saints from Kashi and Delhi raised their voices," the Varanasi saint said, adding, "The matter should have been solved then and there, but I wonder what stopped Uddhav Thackeray government. If the investigation is possible now, it must have been possible at that time too."

Saint Mahamandleshwer Naval Kishore Das further alleged that the death of the saints in the Palghar was a murder and a conspiracy. "The Uddhav Thackeray government hampered the investigation by transferring the policemen of the case," he added.

#RepublicExclusive | Palghar lynching was a conspiracy: Saint Mahamandleshwer Naval Kishore Das, who led the fight to give justice to the victims, speaks to Republic - https://t.co/Bl8iGGnZ8X pic.twitter.com/6XdWR1rBI9 — Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022

Palghar lynching case

On April 16 2020, three men, including two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of four policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls regarding the violence. However, the attempts of the police to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. Notably, some videos emerged that showed police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

Subsequently, 18 police personnel were found negligent in preventing the crime and chargesheets were filed against 126 accused persons. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to 10 accused, holding that video footage and still photographs from the crime spot did not show them being “overtly” violent.