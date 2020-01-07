'Justice, Though Delayed, Not Denied': Smriti Irani Recalls Nirbhaya's Parents' Struggle

Minutes after Delhi's Patiala House on Tuesday issued a death warrant for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic TV. Irani said that the issuance of the death warrant is a "judicial closure for the family."

She added that Nirbhaya's parents had their "hopes pinned on the judiciary" to ensure that the rapists do not take undue advantage of the procedure.

'Family had hopes pinned on the judiciary'

Smriti Irani speaking about Nirbhaya's parents said, "Knowing them personally, I know the ordeal they have undergone to ensure that justice is done to their daughter and their family and bring this whole case to closure, at least judicial closure. I can only say this that the family has had hopes pinned on the judiciary to ensure that the rapists do not take undue advantage of the procedure and I am hopeful that the justice that has been delivered today and as I earlier said that I do not have an order copy with me but let alone as a minister, as a woman, as a mother, I can understand the sense of relief the mother feels today who has fought for justice for her daughter."

'Justice though delayed has not been denied'

The Union Minister also said that she was there with the family when the incident took place and she witnessed how the Parliament responded to this "gruesome crime" against the young girl. "In my association with the Nirbhaya family, her mother particularly and her father, I saw them shed tears of frustration. There are wounds which will take time to heal. She has partially got the justice she sought from the court as there cannot be a complete justice as she has lost her child. Today, the verdict that has been pronounced, I think irrespective of people's ideology or their politics or the governments they have served in, as a nation today, there is a sense of somewhere, a national satisfaction that yes, justice though delayed has not been denied to this family."

Convicts will hanged on January 22

The convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am. The Supreme Court had confirmed the death penalty awarded to one of the four convicts, Akshay in the gruesome case after it dismissed his plea which sought a review of its 2017 judgment. The Supreme Court said the review petition was not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and it had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty. With the December 18 verdict, the review petitions of all the four death row convicts stood dismissed. On July 9 last year, the top court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Sharma (26) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for the review.

