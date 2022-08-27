Justice UU Lalit Takes Oath As The 49th Chief Justice Of India At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the National capital on Saturday after the current Chief Justice, NV Ramana demitted the office on August 26. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Lalit in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other dignitaries.

#BREAKING | Justice U U Lalit takes oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Watch #LIVE here -https://t.co/PWLHSMAfCt pic.twitter.com/UHnPJ38y4B — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2022

Earlier, on August 4, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana wrote to the central government recommending the name of Justice UU Lalit, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of the country.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure as the head of India’s judiciary and would demit office on November 8 after holding the charge as the CJI for nearly three months.

Notably, Justice Lalit is the second CJI who is directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. Earlier, Justice S M Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the top court bench in March 1964.

Justice Lalit's landmark judgments

Justice Lalit has been part of several landmark judgments including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant Triple Talaq among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. Justice UU Lalit was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on 13 August 2014. A renowned senior advocate shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986. Later in April 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court.

He was also a part of the bench that sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months of imprisonment in 2017. Justice Lalit was appointed a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct the trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case. Since then, he has been involved in the delivery of several landmark judgments of the apex court.

Notably in the Triple Talaq verdict, while the then CJI J S Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold the judgment for six months and asking the government to come out with a law to that effect, justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and Lalit held the practice as violative of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court judge was also a part of the bench that ordered the handing over of the administration of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple from the Travancore Royal Family to a court-appointed administrative committee.

Justice Lalit was recused from the Ayodhya Case in 2019, citing his appearance for former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a contempt case in relation to the demolition of Babri Masjid. Apart from this, he has in the past also expressed the need to lay down proper guidelines to reduce the element of subjectivity in awarding death sentences.

Justice Lalit lists 3 priorities as CJI

A day ahead of taking over as the next CJI, Justice UU Lalit listed priorities for his tenure and said he will strive to have at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year, making the listings of cases as simple, clear, and transparent as possible. He also said that there will be a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters can be freely mentioned before respective courts.

Justice Lalit on Friday said, "Let me place some parts I intend to do in my next innings of 74 days- three areas: I had a word of office with SCBA and SCORA earlier in the day. One and this is where we need to take cue from CJI Ramana and carry forward. One area is listing and I must assure you that we will strive hard to make the listing as simple, as clear, and as transparent as possible."

“Number two is the area which is mentioned as an urgent matter, I will certainly look into. I will have to work with all my colleagues at the bench and will certainly seek that out and very shortly you will have a clear regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before respective courts,” he added.

The senior advocate highlighted the listing of matters before the Constitution benches and matters which are especially referred to as benches of three judges as the third area.

“I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity, and consistency and the best way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible where the matter is registered to such benches so that issues get clarified immediately, the matter has consistency and people are well aware of what are contours of peculiar positions of law. We will strive hard to always have at least one Constitution Bench functioning all throughout the year,” he added