Juvenile Who Fled From Delhi Observation Home Nabbed From Bihar

A juvenile who fled from an observation home here in February was nabbed from Bihar while he was trying to cross the Indo-Nepal border, police said on Sunday.

The juvenile was first apprehended in 2022 after he and his associates allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old builder, at whose house he worked, and decamped with cash and jewellery, they said.

The juvenile was lodged at an observation home in Majnu Ka Tila area but managed to escape with another inmate on February 28, according to police.

The two boys broke the net outside their rooms and scaled the walls of the observation home. While the juvenile involved in the builder murder case moved towards his hometown Madhubani in Bihar, the other boy went to northeast Delhi, the police said.

The second boy was apprehended again when he attacked a man with a knife in Welcome area. He also revealed that the juvenile apprehended in the builder murder case had gone to Bihar, they added.

"A tip-off was received that the boy was trying to cross the Indo-Nepal border and had left Madhubani. Teams were sent. He was about to cross the border when he was apprehended by our team," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

The juvenile has been sent back to the observational home, he said.