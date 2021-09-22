Jyotiraditya Scindia Discusses Strengthening Aviation Sector With States, UTs

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a virtual meeting to discuss the strengthening of the aviation sector with ministers from various states and union territories. According to a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, Scindia spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral DK Joshi, and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur.

The meeting saw several discussions on the development of aviation infrastructure in these places followed by construction of new airports, economic opportunities, reduction of VAT, among other issues. Scindia took to Twitter to share images from the virtual meet and wrote about the agenda behind the meeting.

As per the press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, discussions based on the rapid growth of the civil aviation ecosystem and the reduction of value-added taxes (VAT) on Air Tribune Fuel (ATF) were the main topics of discussion between Scindia and Dhami. The statement further read that the up-gradation of 8 UDAN heliports and construction work on five new heliports will start by the end of the current fiscal year. Also, a new terminal at Dehradun will be inaugurated on 7 October 2021.

Meanwhile, speaking to DK Joshi, Scindia emphasised the development of the tourism sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands followed by the information of completing the construction work of the new integrated terminal at Port Blair which is slated by the middle of 2022.

Furthermore, speaking with RK Mathur on the development in Ladakh, the discussion majorly focused on the construction of airports and stated that good cooperation between the ministry as well as the administration will provide more opportunities for economic growth and better air connectivity. Also, discussions were held on the construction of heliports in Ladakh and thus a report based on a feasibility study done by Pawan Hans will be provided to the Ladakh administration by the 1 October. Thereafter, the topic of the VAT levied by the Union Territories and States on Air Tribune Fuel (ATF) was the main topic of discussion within the ministers.

