Jyotiraditya Scindia Exudes Confidence In India's Potential In Aviation; 'Very Optimistic'

India's aviation ecosystem including fleet, airports, FTO, cargo will expand and the country will be a global leader in drones by 2030

Exuding confidence in India's prospects in the aviation industry, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted that the country will be a global leader in drones by 2030, the roots for which are being put in place. Specific to the overall aviation sector,  apart from the fleet size, airports and new routes, India will also expand the ecosystem including Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Cargo, Flying and Training Organisations (FTO) and drones, the minister further added. He was speaking at the WINGS INDIA Conference 2022 held in Hyderabad.

Growing the Indian aviation ecosystem

Showing optimism regarding the growth of the Indian aviation space, Scindia said, "I'm very optimistic for an increase in fleet size, aircraft, the building of airports, new routes & expanding ecosystem in India, whether it's MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul), cargo, FTO (Flying Training Org) & drones," ANI reported.

Citing PM Modi's vision on the potential and growth prospects of India in the drones sector, the Aviation Minister said, "As the PM said, India has the capability to become a global leader in the sector of drones by the year 2030. The underpinnings & roots of that are being firmly put in place as we speak, from a policy, incentivization & demand perspective."

During the inaugural session of the conference, Scindia noted that as many as 66 airports, including water ports, have been developed during the last seven years and the Centre has taken the total number to 140 and the government further plans to elevate the number to 220 in future. Scindia further added that there are 34 flying flight-training organisations in India and the government plans to increase their number. He noted that the usage of drones is one area with the potential to make the country a global leader.

Moreover, the minister stated that every single dollar invested will triple and every job created will create 6.1 indirect jobs. Aimed at strengthening the regional air-connectivity, Scindia launched the ''Small Air-Craft Sub Scheme'. It will also facilitate designing an ecosystem for the successful operations of the small aircraft by bringing together the relevant stakeholders like airport operators, states, policymakers, airlines and many more.

Exuding confidence that the air traffic figures will rebound, the minister stated that the number of domestic passengers is expected to touch 4.10 million per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25

