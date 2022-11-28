Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first flight from Itanagar's Donyi Polo Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off IndiGo's flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

This is the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

Among others, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event virtually.

At the event here, IndiGo Principal Adviser RK Singh said Itanagar is the airline's 75th domestic destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on November 19. It is the fourth operational airport in the state.

'Donyi' means the sun and 'Polo' means the moon. The airport, also the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. The airport is suitable for all weather day operations, and the runway is 2,300 metres long.

Now, the northeast region has 16 airports.

