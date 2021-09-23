Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives 'used Mask' To Anoop Mishra; Cong Reminds Him Of COVID Norms

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday made headlines when a video of him from an event in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh went viral. In the video, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was wearing two masks can be seen taking off one of them and putting it on the face of former minister and nephew of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Anoop Mishra, who came to the event maskless. Scindia and Mishra were surrounded by a huge crowd, and one of the people in the crowd captured the moment, in which the union minister can be seen giving his used mask.

Opposition questions giving 'used mask'

Soon after the video went viral, Congress questioned the move of giving the used mask. National spokesperson of the party RP Singh while talking to a leading daily said that Jyotiraditya Scindia was not in a habit of following the COVID-19 protocols. "This is the reason why Scindia took off his mask, and put it on the face of Anoop Mishra, without caring about his health," RP Singh said.

Taking to his official Twitter account, General Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the national party KK Mishra also shared the viral video and narrated how Jyotiraditya Scindia removed his mask and put it on the face of Anup Mishra. "The reason behind this move is a matter of research," said Mishra in his tweet in Hindi. The state party General Secretary also tagged prominent leaders from the state like CM Shivraj Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

This comes at a time India is still reporting over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases every day. On Thursday, the country reported 31,923 fresh cases which is 18 per cent higher than Wednesday's figures of 26,964. With this, the active cases of the country stand at 3,01,640 while the cumulative count has been pushed to 3,35,63,421.

Credit-ANI/Republicworld