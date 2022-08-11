Jyotiraditya Scindia Issues Statement On Video Of Influencer Smoking On SpiceJet Flight

After a man named Balvinder Kataria was seen smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet flight in a viral video, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday asserted in a tweet that there shall be no tolerance for such kind of behaviour. The leader further assured that the incident is being probed. However, it was later found that the incident had taken place seven months ago.

In the following tweet, Scindia wrote that a police complaint was lodged and the person was put on a no-flying list for 15 days. His tweet read: "The incident took place in January this year. Kataria boarded the SpiceJet flight from Dubai. A police complaint was lodged. Also, as per Civil Aviation requirements, an enquiry was conducted by SpiceJet. He was banned from flying on Spicejet flights for 15 days thereafter."

On January 20, the accused, who is a supposed social media influencer, travelled from Dubai to New Delhi via SpiceJet.

Scindia's tweet was in response to the video tweeted by Uttarkhand MLA Umesh Kumar who highlighted the flaw in security. He also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet and stated, "This is the state of security at airports in this country. Amit Shah Ji this person is openly flouting the law of the country. What a mistake this feat in security is."

Man Seen Smoking Aboard SpiceJet Flight

Balvinder Kataria, a social media influencer popular as Bobby Kataria, was seen smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet flight. The video of Kataria smoking inside the plane, while on a flight from Dubai to Delhi, is going fiercely viral on social media with many people demanding an investigation from the Central Government.

Spicejet issued an official statement, revealing that the video was shot on January 20 this year on a flight that was bound to New Delhi from Dubai. "The said passenger and his co-passenger shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew was occupied with completing the onboarding procedure", SpiceJet's spokesperson said.

"The matter was referred to Internal Committee constituted as per provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in Feb 2022," the airlines added.