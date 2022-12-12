Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Surprise Visit At Delhi Airport Amid Passengers Ire Over Delays

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport on Monday morning (December 12) amid extensive delays, chaos and rush at the airport over the past few days. Accompanied by senior officials he was seen enquiring about the facilities and also instructing the personnel.

Notably, the T3 terminal, which handles all the international and some domestic flights at the Delhi Airport experienced a widespread rush over the past few days resulting in passenger delays, and long queues at the airport, which saw a massive social media backlash from the travellers.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport pic.twitter.com/KSygAVwcB3 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Republic TV spoke exclusively to the Minister of Civil Aviation Scindia who said the sector has experienced a ‘V’-shaped recovery after a long period and added India has now surpassed the number of handling 4 lakh passengers per day mark. "At the same time, there is tremendous pressure with regard to the infrastructure of the airport. I have taken a round myself today and completed a 2-hour review meeting, not only with the airport operator but also with all airlines, and agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, and CISF," he said and expanded on the reasons leading to passenger rush. "Originally we had at the airport, close to about 14 gates for passengers. This has now been increased to 16 gates. Boards showing waiting time at the gates will also be put up," Scindia said.

Moreover, he also stated, there was an absence of personnel at the check-in counters of certain airlines, they have been given 'strict instructions' to deploy the same early in the morning to avoid long queues. “The biggest bottleneck has been the security check-in counters, in Delhi, we had 13 security check-in counters, we have increased that to 16 and aim to increase that to 20," informed Scindia.

Long queues at Delhi airport; Remedial action plan ready

With long queues and waiting periods for passengers at the Delhi airport, civil aviation ministry officials on Saturday said a four-point action plan was ready to reduce the congestion at the airport. Many travellers took to social media to vent their anger over the rush and mismanagement at the airport.

As a part of the strategy, remedial measures have been put in place jointly by DIAL and MoCA, said officials, which include providing additional manpower, use of technology, and better management of flight movement during peak hours.

Anger on social media

A passenger suggested, “Overcrowded T3 Delhi !! Pls be here atleast 3 hrs before departure during peak hours!”

Overcrowded T3 Delhi !! Pls be here atleast 3 hrs before departure during peak hours! #DelhiAirport #T3 — Piyush (@piykumar) December 12, 2022

Expressing the struggle, another traveller tweeted, “@DelhiAirport mess is real. People are running, shouting, howling. Huge lines to enter terminal gate, then a long line for checkin, only to follow a mammoth line for security. @JM_Scindia sir Civil Aviation is not just buying aircrafts, but serving the people to ease their life.”

@DelhiAirport mess is real. People are running, shouting, howling. Huge lines to enter terminal gate, then a long line for checkin, only to follow a mammoth line for security. @JM_Scindia sir Civil Aviation is not just buying aircrafts, but serving the people to ease their life. — Pushkar (@pushkaraj7) December 12, 2022

IMAGE: Republic World