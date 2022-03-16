Jyotiraditya Scindia Mulls Paternity Leave In Airlines; Stresses On 50% Women Pilots

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that airlines must contemplate giving male employees paternity leave so that they, too, can share the responsibility of bringing up children. We must all acknowledge the distinctions and re-imagine the principles of workplace ethics, he added.

While speaking at an event of the non-profit organisation, the Central Minister said, "A case in point is why do we look at the concept of only maternity leave. We must also look at the concept of paternity leave, where men must also partake in the responsibility of bringing up children at home."

"We need to create an environment which is not only gender-neutral but which looks at an equal responsibility on men as well as women in terms of a family environment. I really believe that equity is more important than equality. It is a very nuanced approach but I think the time has come to recognise it. It is not a fight for equality. It is a fight for equity," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Delighted to learn about the incredible stories of women breaking every glass ceiling there is & contributing to India’s civil aviation growth story. India is proud of you!



2/3 @MoCA_GoI @ficci_india https://t.co/iTwJ0HX2LF pic.twitter.com/Wktq9plzes — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 16, 2022

In 2017, India enacted the Maternity (Amendment) Bill, which enhanced working women's right to paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks. Indian airlines presently give paid maternity leave as per the 2017 law, however, most of them have no equivalent policy for men.

Increase the share of women pilots: Union Minister Scindia

During the event, Union Minister Scindia also batted for increasing the share of women pilots in the airline industry. He said, "I believe that our airlines are doing a tremendous job in terms of creating a healthy workplace environment for our women, whether it is creches, maternity leave and other structures."

The need of the hour is to establish equity more than equality for women at workplaces, with men partaking in responsibilities at work, as well as at home. #WomenInAviation @MoCA_GoI @ficci_india https://t.co/iTwJ0HX2LF pic.twitter.com/jHHgsgMSyH — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 16, 2022

Women make up 15% of all pilots in India at the moment. While women pilots account for only about 5% of all pilots worldwide. The Union Minister expressed his views on the current share of women pilots. Scindia said, "Is 15 per cent good enough? My answer is flat no."

"The reason is that the odds that you have overcome, the stereotypes you have surpassed, the pressure of performance you have endured have been extremely daunting. You have pierced every glass ceiling," Union Minister Scindia said.

We have to ensure that we bring young girls & women are at the forefront to attain international superpower: Mr @JM_Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation at the session on Celebrating Women’s Achievements in Indian Aviation. pic.twitter.com/dwW4F6wXFC — FICCI (@ficci_india) March 16, 2022

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that now there is a need to change the paradigm. While speaking about the share of women pilots, he asserted, there must come a day in India that this 15 per cent reaches 50 per cent of the country's pilot strength.

Image: ANI