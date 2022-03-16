Last Updated:

Jyotiraditya Scindia Mulls Paternity Leave In Airlines; Stresses On 50% Women Pilots

On Wednesday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that airlines must consider giving male employees paternity leave and also batted for 50% women pilots.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that airlines must contemplate giving male employees paternity leave so that they, too, can share the responsibility of bringing up children. We must all acknowledge the distinctions and re-imagine the principles of workplace ethics, he added.

While speaking at an event of the non-profit organisation, the Central Minister said, "A case in point is why do we look at the concept of only maternity leave. We must also look at the concept of paternity leave, where men must also partake in the responsibility of bringing up children at home."

"We need to create an environment which is not only gender-neutral but which looks at an equal responsibility on men as well as women in terms of a family environment. I really believe that equity is more important than equality. It is a very nuanced approach but I think the time has come to recognise it. It is not a fight for equality. It is a fight for equity," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

In 2017, India enacted the Maternity (Amendment) Bill, which enhanced working women's right to paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks. Indian airlines presently give paid maternity leave as per the 2017 law, however, most of them have no equivalent policy for men. 

Increase the share of women pilots: Union Minister Scindia

During the event, Union Minister Scindia also batted for increasing the share of women pilots in the airline industry. He said, "I believe that our airlines are doing a tremendous job in terms of creating a healthy workplace environment for our women, whether it is creches, maternity leave and other structures."

Women make up 15% of all pilots in India at the moment. While women pilots account for only about 5% of all pilots worldwide. The Union Minister expressed his views on the current share of women pilots. Scindia said, "Is 15 per cent good enough? My answer is flat no." 

"The reason is that the odds that you have overcome, the stereotypes you have surpassed, the pressure of performance you have endured have been extremely daunting. You have pierced every glass ceiling,"  Union Minister Scindia said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that now there is a need to change the paradigm. While speaking about the share of women pilots, he asserted, there must come a day in India that this 15 per cent reaches 50 per cent of the country's pilot strength.

