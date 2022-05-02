Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes stock Of Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet Flight Mishap; Assures Probe

On May 2, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognisance of the SpiceJet flight en route Mumbai-Durgapur that encountered turbulence during landing. Scindia expressed his grief over the incident and stated the damage caused to the passengers was unfortunate. He further informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deputed a team to probe the incident and assured that the matter will be dealt with seriousness. Further information will be shared post-investigation, he added.

Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia takes cognisance of Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight incident

"The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA India has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness. More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," the Union Aviation Minister wrote in a post on Koo.

Turbulence encountered during SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight landing

A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG- 945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence on Sunday (May 1) evening. "Today SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," SpiceJet spokesperson said according to ANI. "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

One of the passengers in the SpiceJet SG- 945 flight from Mumbai to Durgapur, Akbar Ansary narrated his ordeal to ANI and said, "The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather." He further added, "Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence."

Speaking about the bad weather in Durgapur, SpiceJet on Sunday tweeted, "Due to bad weather in Durgapur (RDP), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via."

Image: PTI