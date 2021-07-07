Jyotiraditya Scindia To Be Aviation Minister; Hardeep Puri Gets Petroleum, Housing Affairs

Hours after the names of 43 leaders joining the Union of Ministers were announced, the process of allocation of portfolios have begun. Sources claim that Jyotiraditya Scindia has been accorded the Ministry of Aviation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jyotiraditya Scindia will be replacing Hardeep Singh Puri. In place of the Ministry of Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri has been accorded two important Ministries- the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Scindia has been made a part of the Union of Ministers after over a year of his switch from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Scindia had joined the BJP with 22 loyalists, which had led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government, a resurgence of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, and the appointment of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister of the state.

He took oath as a Union Minister in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others at Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier in the day.

PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi on Wednesday announced the expansion of his cabinet and inducted 43 new ministers. The most notable inclusions have been Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Anupriya Patel. Meanwhile, Hiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Hardeep Singh Puri also took oath as cabinet ministers.

Ahead of this major development, former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was dropped from the cabinet, along with Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. With the latest inductions, the council of PM Modi will now have 77 ministers.