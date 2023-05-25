Jyotiraditya Scindia To Inaugurate New Terminal Building At Kanpur Airport On 26 May

The new integrated terminal building at Kanpur airport will herald a new era of travel and convenience as well as help in the development of the city, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The building will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Scindia on Friday.

"Tomorrow will be a landmark day for Kanpur... the much awaited integrated terminal at a cost of close to Rs 150 crore will be unveiled by the chief minister.

With enhanced passenger amenities, the new terminal at #KanpurAirport is set to revolutionise the travel experience, boost connectivity and thus, give a fillip to the local economy. #NewKanpurAirport#कानपुर_हवाईअड्डा pic.twitter.com/6aM5jhfCE7 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 25, 2023

"This will not only open the doors for development progress for Kanpur but also in terms of facilities, it will be a 16-time quantum jump from the current facilities," he told PTI.

On Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry said the new terminal building is built in an area of 6,243 square metres at a project cost of Rs 150 crore. It will be able to handle 400 passengers during peak hours compared to 50 passengers earlier, it added.

Scindia also said the inauguration of the terminal building will "herald in a new era of travel and convenience".

The newly developed apron at the airport will be suitable to park three A321 and B737 types of aircraft.