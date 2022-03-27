Jyotiraditya Scindia Touches Feet Of Sanitation Worker In Gwalior; 'They Are Safai Devta'

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia touched the feet of a woman sanitation worker and sought her blessings during a felicitation event in Gwalior on Saturday. He also hugged the elderly woman, showing his gratitude for her 25 years of service.

"My salute to Babita ji, who has devotedly dedicated herself to keeping Gwalior clean and beautiful for 25 years," tweeted Scindia, along with a video from the event on Saturday.

The Union Minister got off the stage, held the woman's hand, and guided her on stage to light the lamp before the felicitation commenced. He then made her sit next to him on the stage, as a mark of respect for her dedicated service.

२५ वर्षों से ग्वालियर को स्वच्छ और सुंदर रखने के काम को निष्ठा से करने वाली बबीता जी, और साथ-साथ हमारे सभी सफाई देवी-देवताओं को मेरा शत-शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/xzHjcIfK2m — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 26, 2022

During the event, Scindia distributed health cards and safety gear including gloves, shoes, caps, and jackets to the sanitation workers.

'They are Safai Devta'

The Minister said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, walking on the footprints of our father of India, Mahatma Gandhi, It is our duty to encourage and motivate these workers. They are 'Safai Devta'."

"Today, we have provided them with health cards; it will ensure free medical check-ups for them at least once every year. We have also distributed gloves, jackets, shoes, caps, and water bottles to equip them with all necessary requirements; it will help to ease their work. Our aim is to bring India on top in the list of cleanliness," he said.

आज ग्वालियर में स्वच्छता के दूत के रूप में कार्य कर रहे हमारे सफाई कर्मचारियों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और बेहतर काम के माहौल के लिए यूनिफार्म प्रदान की। इसके अलावा कर्मचारियों की हर तिमाही में स्वास्थ्य जांच भी शुरू की जाएगी और इसके लिए उन्हें स्वास्थ्य कार्ड भी प्रदान किए जाएंगे| pic.twitter.com/tedMfZe28X — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 26, 2022

(With inputs from agency)