Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges States And UTs To Cut VAT On Jet Fuel To Increase Air Traffic

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday further called out for cooperation and support from all the stakeholders in strengthening the civil aviation sector.

Urging the states and union territories to reduce value-added tax on jet fuel, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it will help in increasing air traffic in India and further have a robust civil aviation sector. Scindia who was speaking at the Conference of the Ministers of civil aviation from states and union territories on Thursday further called out for the cooperation and support from all the stakeholders in strengthening the civil aviation sector which has suffered the most in the pandemic situation. 

Appealing to the states and UTs on bringing down the value-added tax on aviation fuel, he further thanked the number of states and UTs who have already reduced the rates and further urged others to do the same. "7 States and UTs slashed their VAT on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) and I'm expecting more states to follow suit. With the current tax structure on ATF...you can't have a robust civil aviation sector. I'm very clear on that." he added. 

The Union Minister at the conference also spoke about the recent growth witnessed in the civil aviation industry over the years and further added that it has significantly contributed to the economic growth of the country. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he said that the industry has brought people from all across the world to discover the huge business and tourism opportunities in India. Not just that, it has also overcome several challenges and further has become one of the most lucrative aviation markets. 

"India today handles the third-largest domestic traffic after the USA and China. We all know that in this densely globalised economy, air transport is a key element in the country's transport infrastructure and plays an important role in the country's economic growth", the Minister said. 

Aviation ministry to take up new initiatives in the coming years: Scindia

Further speaking on the initiatives to be taken up by the aviation sector, the Union Aviation Minister said that the Ministry will be doubling up the airports and further take the number to above 200 by 2023-24. He also emphasised setting up at least one helipad in each district.

Meanwhile, many other state ministers and senior functionaries were present at the event including Secretary, Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Dr VK Singh, and others. 

